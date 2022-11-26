Firecracker explosion in Kendrapara: One succumbs during treatment

The deceased has been identified as Uday Bhoi, a resident of Buhala village under Nischintkoili police limits of Cuttack

Cuttack: One succumbed among the 34 persons injured in the firecracker explosion near Balia bazar under Sadar police station in Kendrapara district while undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack late Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as Uday Bhoi, a resident of Buhala village under Nischintkoili police limits of Cuttack. By profession, he is a firecracker manufacturer and in the blast, around ninety-five percent was burnt.

The remaining injured persons are undergoing treatment at SCB medical and hospital.

Of the 11 being treated in ICU of SCB hospital, three of them are stated to be in critical condition. One person has died and two others are still serious.

On November 23, there was a firecracker blast during the Kartikeswar immersion ceremony in Balia Bazar area in Kendrapara.

Taking suo-moto cognisance of the matter, Sadar Police registered a case and arrested three members of a puja committee on Friday.

 

