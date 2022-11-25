Firecracker explosion in Kendrapara: 34 undergoing treatment at SCB, 5 severely injured

Cuttack: Out of 40 people being injured in a firecracker mishap near Balia bazar under Sadar Police Station in Kendrapara district, 34 are being treated at SCB Medical & hospital in Cuttack.

Out of the 34 injured, 11 have reportedly sustained critical injuries and five other people condition is serious. The critical injured have been shifted to the ICU and 23 others are being treated at the burn ward department.

The doctors are examining how much amount of smoke has gone inside the body. A team has been formed which includes experts from plastic surgery and surgery department for the treatment, informs SCB emergency officer Dr Bhubanananda Maharana.

As per reports, the mishap occurred during a firecracker competition undertaken at the immersion venue at Balia bazaar.

Sources said, the firecracker stock caught fire and burst injuring all the people standing nearby.