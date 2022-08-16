Firearms Criminal Arrested

Firearms Criminal Arrested, Live Ammunitions Recovered In Odisha

Dhenkanal: Based on intelligence input regarding illegal possession/sale of illegal firearms by criminals namely Rohita Naik of Dhenkanal Sadar has been apprehended.

A team of officers of STF intercepted the above person with the help of Dhenkanal Police on August 15 on Chhatia Tibalpur road under Dhenkanal Sadar Police Station.

During the search arms and ammunitions five country made Pistol/Revolver, six country made live ammunitions and other incriminating materials were recovered from his possession.

The accused person could not produce any valid authority in support of possession of such
illegal arms, for which he has been detained and handed over to Dhenkanal Sadar Police Station for necessary legal action.

In this connection a case was registered at Dhenkanal Sadar Police Station under Arms Act and investigation is underway.

Since 2020 drive against illegal arms and ammunitions have been conducted, STF has alone seized 73 fire arms and 152 rounds of live ammunitions.

