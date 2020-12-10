d brothers house raid cuttack

Firearms, ammunitions seized from D Brothers’ house in Odisha’s Cuttack

By WCE 5

Cuttack: In a major success, Commissionerate Police on Thursday seized huge cache of arms and ammunitions from the house of Gangster D-Brothers in Cuttack of Odisha.

Commissionerate Police conducted raid in the house of Sushanta Dhalasamanta and Sushil Dhalasamanta in CDA area of Cuttack and seized Rs 2 crore 65 lakh, Carbine, Double barrel, Mauser guns and 127 rounds of bullets.

D brothers (File photo)

The arms and ammunitions had reportedly been hidden inside the wooden walls of the house. Presently, the gangster brothers are languishing in the jail.

