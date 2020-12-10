Firearms, ammunitions seized from D Brothers’ house in Odisha’s Cuttack

Cuttack: In a major success, Commissionerate Police on Thursday seized huge cache of arms and ammunitions from the house of Gangster D-Brothers in Cuttack of Odisha.

Commissionerate Police conducted raid in the house of Sushanta Dhalasamanta and Sushil Dhalasamanta in CDA area of Cuttack and seized Rs 2 crore 65 lakh, Carbine, Double barrel, Mauser guns and 127 rounds of bullets.

The arms and ammunitions had reportedly been hidden inside the wooden walls of the house. Presently, the gangster brothers are languishing in the jail.