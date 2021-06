Cuttack: In a major crackdown, the Commissionerate police on Wednesday busted a firearm smuggling racket in Cuttack and arrested four persons in this connection.

Twin City Police Commissioner Soumendra Priyadarshi on Wednesday said that team led by Cuttack DCP Prateek Singh and Urban Police conducted a raid and seized eleven guns including 51 bullets and apprehended four persons

Within 3 months, 43 guns and 225 bullets have been seized in Cuttack, informs Commissioner Priyadarshi.