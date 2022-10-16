Firearm smuggling racket busted in Cuttack, 3 guns seized, 3 held

Cuttack: In a major success Lalbag Thana Police in Cuttack of Odisha busted a firearm smuggling racket on Sunday and arrested three illegal firearm smugglers. As many as three guns and 15 live bullets have been seized from their possession.

As per reports, Police on Sunday nabbed three illegal arm dealers when they were about to execute an illegal deal of firearms. Three persons have been arrested in this connection.

Reportedly, the firearm smugglers were illegally transporting firearms as well as bullets from Munger area of Bihar and were supplying in different districts of Odisha. They were selling the guns at Rs 40 thousand to Rs 50 thousand per gun., informed Cuttack DCP Pinak Mishra in a press meet today.

However, though three accused persons have been arrested, another illegal firearm dealer managed to flee from the scene.

Further investigation of the case is underway while Police are investigating whether any other persons are involved in this illegal firearm deal.

Further information awaited.