Fire Service Martyr’s Day observed in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Fire and Emergency Services observed the Fire Service Martyrs’ Day today and the Fire Service Week will be celebrated from 14th to 20th April 2023.

Today, the Fire Service Martyr’s Day was observed at the Odisha Fire and Disaster Response Academy in Bhubaneswar. Tusharkanti Behera, Minister of Home (S), Odisha, graced the occasion as chief guest along with Santosh Kumar Upadhyay, IPS, D.G. Fire & Emergency Services, Odisha, Charan Singh Meena, IPS, D.I.G Fire & Emergency Services, Debendra Kumar Swain, I/C Chief Fire Officer (SAG), Ramesh Chandra Majhi, I/C Chief Fire Officer, Odisha, Trilok Kumar Babu, I/C Director (CFO) OFDRA, Bhubaneswar and other senior officers.

The dignitaries paid homage to those brave firefighters who lost their lives on the line of duty last year. The D.G Fire & Emergency Services readout the names of the Martyrs and the dignitaries laid wreaths at Shaheed Statue followed by 02 minutes of silence.

To celebrate the day in a befitting manner the chief guest was honoured with a parade of 06 contingents commanded by Prakash Kumar Jena, Dy. Fire Officer, OFDRA, Bhubaneswar.

This was followed by the distribution of prizes to the Best Fire Service Personnel of the Year and winners of Games, Sports and Professional Duty meet events.

Three Retired FS Personnel were felicitated for their lifetime service to this organization. The event closed with the dispersal of the parade followed by a demonstration of firefighting and rescue techniques.