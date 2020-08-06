fire safety at odisha covid hospitals
Fire Safety Norms At Covid Hospitals In Odisha To Be Inspected

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The DG Fire Services has directed for a  proper inspection of the fire safety norms in all the Covid hospitals situated in Odisha.

This directive was issued after the major fire outbreak in the wee hours today in the ICU department of Shrey Hospital in Navrangpura area at a Covid Hospital in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad in which at least eight people lost their lives.

The DG has directed Assistant Fire Officers and Deputy Fire Officers to visit the Covid hospitals and Covid care centres under their respective jurisdictions.

They have been asked to  review the fire safety measures and deficiencies, if any and advise the authorities on taking proper measures.

