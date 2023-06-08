Fire reported in Durg-Puri Express in Odisha

Nuapada: Tension run high near Khariar Road Station in Nuapada district of Odisha on Thursday evening after a minor fire was reported in Durg-Puri Express.

According to sources, the fire was spotted near the brake binding under an AC coach of the train. Soon a team of fire fighters rushed to the spot after getting information and brought the inferno under control within no time.

Later, the train resumed its journey. However, the exact reason of the blaze is yet to be known.

Though no damage was caused by the fire, some passengers of the train and the onlookers were left in a state of panic following the blaze. Some people were also seen helping the fire fighters in dousing the fire while some were filming the incident on their mobile phones.