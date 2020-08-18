Malkangiri: As many as 45 persons including children were rescued by the Podia fire service personnel and Malkanagiri Fire Stations near Saberi river at Bojaguda village at Malkangiri district on Monday.

Fire Services DG Satyajit Mohanty appreciated the fire personnel for carrying out the rescue and evacuation operation in the district via a twitter.

Incessant rain triggered by the low pressure over Bay of Bengal has caused a flood-like situation in the entire district leaving people residing in the low-lying areas in panic. The road communication was completely disrupted and several villages were completely marooned.