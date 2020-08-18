Fire-Personnel Rescued 45 Persons Including Children from Flood-Affected Areas In Malkangiri
Malkangiri: As many as 45 persons including children were rescued by the Podia fire service personnel and Malkanagiri Fire Stations near Saberi river at Bojaguda village at Malkangiri district on Monday.
Fire Services DG Satyajit Mohanty appreciated the fire personnel for carrying out the rescue and evacuation operation in the district via a twitter.
Appreciate the rescue & evacuation operations undertaken by Fire Service personnel of #Podia & #Malkanagiri FSs from #flood affected areas of #Bojaguda under Podia Block @SRC_Odisha @homeodisha @SecyChief @odisha_police @rdmodisha @osdmaodisha @dm_malkangiri pic.twitter.com/mZGc5LRLfq
— DG Fire Services, Odisha (@DGFS_HGs_CD) August 17, 2020
Incessant rain triggered by the low pressure over Bay of Bengal has caused a flood-like situation in the entire district leaving people residing in the low-lying areas in panic. The road communication was completely disrupted and several villages were completely marooned.