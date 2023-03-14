Fire in Similipal reserve forest of Odisha yet to be doused

Baripada: The forest fire in Similipal reserve forest of Odisha has continued to spread even after almost two months in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha. The forest fire is spreading so rapidly that it becoming even more difficult to douse it. It has spread to as many as 72 points.

North Similipal has seen fire spread to as many as 34 points. South Simlipal has seen fire in as many as 38 points. According to sources, the forest fire in the Reserve was first seen near Manikpur and Anantapur under Udala forest division in the district.

The Similipal forest fire has reportedly burnt down several precious trees, herbs and animals in the forest range. Though the cause of the fire has not been ascertained, it is suspected to have been started by the poachers.

On February 4, a fire started from the reserve forest at Anantpur under Kamakshyanagar Western range in Dhenkanal district. Efforts are on by the Forest Department to control the forest fire.

It may be noted that the Forest Survey of India (FSI) had reported about 578 incidents of forest fire in the state between February 1 and 8. Odisha this year has reported the highest number of forest fires in this country.

It is worth mentioning that, fire had reportedly broken out at the Sikharchandi Hills in the outskirts of Bhubaneswar on March 12, 2023.