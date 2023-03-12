Fire in Cuttack, operations underway to douse flames

Cuttack: A two-storied building in Cuttack has allegedly caught fire in Cuttack city of Odisha on Sunday morning said reliable reports.

The incident has been reported Jobra area of Cuttack. Flames and smoke were seen emanating from a house in the area. The locals immediately informed the fire department.

The reason for the fire is however yet to be ascertained.

The fire department has reached the spot and has started an operation to douse the flames. No report of injuries have been reported till the filing of the story.

This is a developing story, detailed report awaited.