Fire in Bhawanipatna Medical College and Hospital

Bhawanipatna: A major fire broke out at the Bhawanipatna Medical College and Hospital, said reliable reports in this regard on Tuesday. The medical college also known as the Saheed Rendo Majhi Medical College and Hospital in Kalahandi district was engulfed in smoke in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Reliable reports in this regard say that, the fire originated from the Obstetrics and Gynaecology ward. It has been found out that reportedly there was a short circuit leading to fire on the fourth floor which houses the Gynae and OB department.

All the patients have been safely evacuated said reliable latest reports. An investigation into this the incident is still underway.