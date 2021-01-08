Fire In Bhadrak District Of Odisha, Shops Gutted

By WCE 2
Bhadrak: A fire broke out at Tihidi market in Bhadrak district late last night on Thursday. More than 10 shops have been burnt down completely in the mishap.

Property worth lakhs of rupees has been reduced to ashes in the blaze.

According to locals they spotted smoke emanating from one of the shops and alerted the fire department.

The fire tenders rushed to the spot and managed to bring the blaze under control.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained however, a short circuit could be the reason said one of the fire tenders.

