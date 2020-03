Fire Engulfs Forest in Odisha’s Puri, Efforts on to Douse the Flames

Fire Engulfs Forest in Odisha’s Puri, Efforts on to Douse the Flames

Puri: A huge fire has engulfed Goruala Pasupal Forest in Puri district.

The fire has affected almost hundreds ‘jhaun’ trees.

The forest officials and villagers nearby have tried to douse the flames.

Since there are no roads to the jungle the fire ambulance/ truck cannot enter.

The reason of the fire is yet to be known.

Investigations are on.