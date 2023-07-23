Fire engulfs electronic store in Balasore; Rs 5 lakh worth of property turned into ash

Balasore: An intense fire broke out at a mobile and electronic store in Baliasahi village under Singla Police Station of Odisha’s Balasore District. The fire occurred on Saturday night and resulted in substantial property damage.

The store, owned by Philip Kumar Maanna, sustained heavy losses when the flames rapidly engulf the entire shop. Approximately Rs 5 lakh worth of goods, including electrical equipment was reduced to ashes in the blaze. Additionally, two lakh rupees in cash kept on the premises were also lost to the inferno.

As per eyewitness accounts, the fire erupted at around 9 PM, soon after Philip Maanna closed the store and went to his house. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. However, it is suspected the incident occurred due to short-circuit.

Upon witnessing the flames, nearby residents rushed to the scene and attempted to douse the fire before it spread further.

On being informed, fire service personnel reached the spot and tried to douse the blaze. However, most of the properties were turned into ash before the blaze could be doused.

Further detailed reports related to the case are awaited.