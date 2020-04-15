Fire Dept Sanitizes Puri’s Swargadwar And All Roads Leading To It, Amid Covid-19 Outbreak In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau
0

Puri: The Swargadwar and all roads leading to it have been sanitized by the fire department today. The Shri Mandir, Badadanda and now the Swargadwar have all been sanitized by the district administration.

Since the Swargadwar is the place where cremations take place, there is a fear of coronavirus spread, hence the sanitation drive.

All the roads leading to this holy place have also been sanitized.

