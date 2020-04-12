Malkangiri: The Malkangiri Fire department sanitised the Malkangiri district jail today in order to prevent a coronavirus outbreak. The sanitisation was done by spraying disinfectant chemicals on the district jail building.

The Malkangiri Dist. administration is planning to carry similar process of sanitisation in other government buildings of the district. The government buildings are often crowded with people and a chance of covid-19 infection cannot be ignored, said the Fire Department.

The whole country is going through a crisis in the form of the coronavirus pandemic and the process of sanitisation of government buildings and areas is underway in most government buildings. It is quite noteworthy to know that Odisha Fire Department is carrying sanitisation process in various localities of the state and minimising the chance of spreading the deadly virus.