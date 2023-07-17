Fire breaks out in Puri’s Badasankha

The reason behind the fire accident in Puri is said to be a shot-circuit due to rain water entering the building. No casualties were reported

Puri: In a recent incident, fire broke out in Badasankha area of the district.

The accident took place in the late hours of night when a fire broke out in the tower above the State Bank of India office in the area. The local Fire Department immediately arrived at the location after getting a report.

Reportedly, the fire broke out due to a shot circuit. However, the exact source still remains uncler. Local reports suggest that water entered the building due to heavy rainfall, resulting in the shot circuit.

No casualties were reported in the accident.

