Fire breaks out in Puri’s Badasankha

Puri: In a recent incident, fire broke out in Badasankha area of the district.

The accident took place in the late hours of night when a fire broke out in the tower above the State Bank of India office in the area. The local Fire Department immediately arrived at the location after getting a report.

Reportedly, the fire broke out due to a shot circuit. However, the exact source still remains uncler. Local reports suggest that water entered the building due to heavy rainfall, resulting in the shot circuit.

No casualties were reported in the accident.