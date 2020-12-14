major fire in bhadrak
Representational Image

Fire Breaks Out In Odisha’s Bhadrak; Houses Gutted

By WCE 6

Bhadrak: The locals were in a panic as a major fire broke out in Sasan village in Guamal gram panchayat of Bhadrak district on late Sunday night.

According to reports, the fire destroyed two rooms of a house and assets worth lakhs were reduced to ashes in the fire.

The fire allegedly started from a room of one Kailash Panda’s house for some reason and later it spread to nearby rooms.

No one is injured and no reports of any causalities were made as the residents of the houses managed to make a timely escape and moved to safer places from the fire.

On being information, the firefighters reached the spot immediately and brought the blaze under control and later it was completely doused. The exact reason of the fire has not been ascertained yet.

You might also like
State

Shocking! Broad Daylight Stabbing In Odisha’s Balasore

State

Mercury Dips In Odisha, Blanket Of Fog Engulfs Several Places

State

Covid Death Toll In Odisha Rises To 1811, 4 Deaths Today

State

332 Covid Positives In Odisha In Last 24 Hrs, Tally Rises To 3,24,089

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.