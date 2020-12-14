Bhadrak: The locals were in a panic as a major fire broke out in Sasan village in Guamal gram panchayat of Bhadrak district on late Sunday night.

According to reports, the fire destroyed two rooms of a house and assets worth lakhs were reduced to ashes in the fire.

The fire allegedly started from a room of one Kailash Panda’s house for some reason and later it spread to nearby rooms.

No one is injured and no reports of any causalities were made as the residents of the houses managed to make a timely escape and moved to safer places from the fire.

On being information, the firefighters reached the spot immediately and brought the blaze under control and later it was completely doused. The exact reason of the fire has not been ascertained yet.