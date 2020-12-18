Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Balangir: A major fire broke out at the fruit market near government bus-stand in Balangir district late last night, destroying as many as 10 makeshift shops and leaving one critically injured.

Property worth lakhs have been destroyed in the incident.

The critically injured have been immediately admitted to Balangir District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) for further treatment.

On receiving information, the firefighting team reached the spot and doused the flames. However the exact cause behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Later, the Balangir police have launched an investigation into the incident.