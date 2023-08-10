Fire breaks out in Bhubaneswar’s Nandan Vihar
Bhubaneswar: Officials from the Fire department immediately reached the spot and rescued three people from the first floor of the building.
Bhubaneswar: In a recent incident, a fire broke out in a three-storey building. The accident took place at Nandan Vihar in Bhubaneswar.
Must Read
Officials from the Fire department immediately reached the spot. Three people were rescued from the first floor of the building.
As per reports, fire has been brought under control. No casualties have been reported so far. However, the reason behind the fire is not yet known.