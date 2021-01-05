Bhadrak: A major fire broke out in a house in Bhadrak district of Odisha on Monday night. The incident took place in Sankarpur area of ward no 20 under Bhadrak municipality.

As per reports, the fire was caused due to short circuit in the electric line. It destroyed a three-roomed house and assets worth lakhs were reduced to ashes.

The house belongs to Hajar Bibi who was living with her family. The fire broke out due to electrical short circuit late at night and all the members of family were asleep.

On being informed, the fire-fighters rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control. The locals have demanded government assistance for the loss caused to the family.