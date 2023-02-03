Fire breaks out in Basudevpur, 22 families affected

Basudevpur: A terrible fire engulfed Mohanty Sahi in Balimeda panchayat of Basudevpur in Bhadrak district, Odisha. The fire went out of control late at night on Wednesday, and 46 rooms were turned to ashes. 22 families were extensively affected by this fire disaster. Everything from food that had been stored, to various possessions of the families were razed completely. The reason behind the fire is not yet clear.

According to reports, the fire started late at night on Wednesday at Harihar Sahoo’s house. Upon noticing this, the neighbors raised an alarm. However, the fire was already so strong that the entire house was engulfed in flames within a few seconds. The members of the family rushed out of the burning house to save their lives.

The fire quickly spread to the neighboring houses and within mere minutes, 46 rooms were turned to ashes.

Locals informed the fire department about the fire. After reaching the place of incident, fire fighters worked hard for almost seven hours before they were able to get the blaze under control.