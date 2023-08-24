Fire breaks out in a moving bus in Odisha, narrow escape for passengers

Koraput: In a shocking incident, a fire broke out in a moving bus in Koraput district of Odisha on Thursday, said reliable reports.

According to available information about the fire incident it has occurred in Koraput district Borigumma bus stand.

It is worth mentioning that all of a sudden, the tyres of a moving bus burst and the bus caught fire. It was a narrow escape for the passengers, said reliable reports.

On receiving information, the fire brigade reached the spot and doused the fire. The accident took place when the bus was traveling from Hyderabad to Sinhapalli.

Further detaileed reports awaited in this matter.