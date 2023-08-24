Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Fire breaks out in a moving bus in Odisha, narrow escape for passengers

In a shocking incident, a fire broke out in a moving bus in Koraput district of Odisha on Thursday, said reliable reports. 

By Sudeshna Panda 0
bus catches fire in koraput

Koraput: In a shocking incident, a fire broke out in a moving bus in Koraput district of Odisha on Thursday, said reliable reports.

According to available information about the fire incident it has occurred in Koraput district Borigumma bus stand.

It is worth mentioning that all of a sudden, the tyres of a moving bus burst and the bus caught fire. It was a narrow escape for the passengers, said reliable reports.

On receiving information, the fire brigade reached the spot and doused the fire. The accident took place when the bus was traveling from Hyderabad to Sinhapalli.

Further detaileed reports awaited in this matter.

You might also like

Odisha vigilance raid on DFO in Rayagada, search underway in 7 places

Famous Odia singer Pranab Pattanaik unwell, Odisha CM sends aid

2 killed, one critical in elephant trampling in Odisha’s Angul

Odisha to experience heavy rainfall with lightning till August 26, alerts issued

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans