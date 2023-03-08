Fire breaks out at vending zone in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A fire reportedly broke out at a vending zone in Odisha’s Capital City Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. The reason of the fire is not known immediately.

According to reports, the fire broke out at the vending zone behind the petrol pump in the Chandrasekharpur area.

Soon, a team of fire services and local police reached the spot to douse the inferno. It is said that the fire has engulfed five shops in the vending zone.

While the exact reason behind the fire is yet to be known, it is suspected that electric short-circuit caused the fire, said sources.