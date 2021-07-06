Fire breaks out at Utkal University, Firefighters on the spot

By WCE 3

Bhubaneswar: Fire broke out at Utkal University this afternoon. The blaze broke out reportedly at the Sanskrit Department of the Varsity.

While the exact reason behind the inferno is yet to be known, it is believed that the fire broke out due to electricity short-circuit.

Several important documents are feared to have turned into ashes due to the fire mishap.

Meanwhile, a team of firefighters has reached the spot to douse the fire.

