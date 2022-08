Fire breaks out at Urology Dept in MKCG Hospital

Berhampur: A fire reportedly broke out at MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur on Friday afternoon.

According to reports, the fire took place at the OT of the Urology department. The exact reason of the fire is still unknown.

Smoke had engulfed the entire room and two patients were immediately relocated to other department.

On being informed, the fire personnel pressed into service to douse the blaze.

More details awaited.