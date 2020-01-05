Fire breaks out in Cuttack

Fire breaks out at tent house in Cuttack

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack : A fire broke out at a tent house near Purighat police station here in Odisha on Sunday afternoon.

Lakhs of properties were destroyed the fire mishap. However, no casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident.

According to reports, locals spotted the blaze coming out from  the tent house store at around 3.30 PM and alerted the fire department.

On being informed, fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the flames after a hour of effort.

The exact reason behind the mishap is yet to be ascertained, an official said.

