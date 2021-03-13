Fire Breaks Out At Sishu Bhawan In Cuttack

By WCE 3
Fire Breaks Out At Sishu Bhawan In Cuttack

Cuttack: Tension ran high at Sishu Bhawan (Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Post Graduate Institute of Paediatrics) in Cuttack for a while after a fire broke out at the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) ward of the health centre.

While the exact reason behind the fire is yet to be known, it is suspected that an electric short circuit is assumed to have caused the blaze, said the sources adding that the inferno was brought under control within no time.

Only some electric cables were gutted in the fire, said the sources.

You might also like
State

Woman charred to death, minor daughter critical as house catches fire in Odisha

State

Odisha: Argument Over Parking Issue Turns Ugly As Retired Professor Opens Fire, One…

State

Bhubaneswar: Locals Protest Eviction In Aiginia Area, Throw Burning Tyre At Police…

State

Air passengers may be ‘de-boarded’ for not wearing mask ‘properly’

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.