Fire Breaks Out At Sishu Bhawan In Cuttack

Cuttack: Tension ran high at Sishu Bhawan (Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Post Graduate Institute of Paediatrics) in Cuttack for a while after a fire broke out at the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) ward of the health centre.

While the exact reason behind the fire is yet to be known, it is suspected that an electric short circuit is assumed to have caused the blaze, said the sources adding that the inferno was brought under control within no time.

Only some electric cables were gutted in the fire, said the sources.