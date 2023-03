Bhubaneswar: A minor fire reportedly broke out at the Sikharchandi Hills in Bhubaneswar this evening. A team of fire personnel rushed to the spot to douse the inferno.

It is to be noted here that this is the second fire incident reported today. Earlier in the day a fire had broken out at around 11 AM. Two teams of firefighters had doused it.

However, another inferno was reported late in the evening today. Efforts by the firefighters are on to bring the fire under control.