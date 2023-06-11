Fire breaks out at shop in Bomikhal of Bhubaneswar in Odisha, watch

Bhubaneswar: A fire broke out at the Bomikhal area in the capital city of Odisha on Sunday. Reportedly, the fire broke out at a shop that deals with batteries used in vehicles.

As per reports, a fire broke out at a bettery shop in Bomikhal area, near Rasulgarh in Bhubaneswar in the afternoon hours of Sunday.

Soon after the incident the fire fighters were informed and the fire service personnel reached the spot and started operation to douse the flame.

By the time this report was written, extinguishing of the flames by the fire service personnel was underway.

Further reports awaited.

It is to be noted that earlier a goods train carrying coal reportedly caught fire at the Radhskishorepur station in Athagarh area of Cuttack district on Saturday late night. The fire was reported in one of the wagons of the coal-laden goods train. Some onlookers spotted the fire and informed the fire department regarding the incident.