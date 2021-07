Fire breaks out at SBI bank in Koraput district of Odisha

Koraput: A massive fire broke out from the generator room inside State Bank of India (SBI) Koraput on Friday last evening.

The mishap occurred at around 7 PM when a man who came to the ATM noticed smoke emanating from the generator room inside the bank and alerted the fire station.

Following which, fire tenders rushed to the spot after receiving information and doused the flames with much difficulty.