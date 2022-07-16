Fire breaks out at Ruchi Company Factory in Cuttack

Cuttack: A major fire broke out at the Ruchi Company factory in Industrial Estate at Khapuria in Cuttack district early on Saturday morning.

Reportedly, the incident took place around 4 am this morning in the pasta unit of the factory.

On getting the information, the fire-fighters team of Buxibazar along with Chauliaganj arrived at the spot and contained the blaze.

Although the actual cause behind the fire mishap has not yet been ascertained, it is suspected that the fire broke out due to a short circuit.

Notably, property worth more than Rs 10 lakh has been burnt to ashes. A probe has been initiated into the matter.