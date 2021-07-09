Fire Breaks Out At Red Cross Blood Bank In Odisha

Baripada: A fire broke out in the technical room of the Red Cross Blood Bank due to short circuit in Baripada on Friday morning.

The fire broke out at at around 7 am at the blood bank. On noticing the fire, they employees informed the fire department.

On being informed, the three fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames.

Around 5 lakh equipment were gutted in the fire and it will take 3 days to normalise the whole situation and the patients will be affected. informs Blood bank in-charge Dr Soumya Ranjan Nayak.