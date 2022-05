Bhubaneswar: Fire breaks out at the Odisha state housing board office in Bhubaneswar on Sunday afternoon. There has been no casualty reported yet.

Report says, some onlookers saw smoke coming out of the state housing board office and informed the fire department.

On being informed, the fire personnel reached the site and have doused the blaze. It is suspected that electric short circuit might be the reason behind the incident.

More details awaited.