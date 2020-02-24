Niali: Property worth lakhs along with important documents were gutted after a fire broke out at Niali Tehsil office in Cuttack today.

As per the report, sparks erupted in the computer section of the office and came to light after some staffs witnessed smokes billowing out.

The local fire brigade team was intimated immediately and the blaze was brought under control after a Herculean effort.

While the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained an electric short circuit is feared behind it.