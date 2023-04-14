Fire breaks out at Mohana CHC, No casualty reported

Gajapati: Panic gripped at Mohana Community Health Centre (CHC) after a fire broke out in the Waste Management room of the hospital on Friday morning in Gajapati district.

Report says, one health worker noticed smoke emantaing from the waste management room near the operation theatre room and alerted the fire department.

On being informed, the fire personnel reached the spot and doused the flames. Though the reason of fire is yet to be ascertained,it is suspected that due to short circuit the room caught fire. However, the waste recycle machine has been gutted in the fire.

No casualty was reported in the incident.

