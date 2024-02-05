Fire breaks out at Jewellery shop in Cuttack

Cuttack: Property worth several lakhs of rupees was allegedly turned into ashes after a fire broke out at a jewellery shop in Nimchouri area of Cuttack city this evening.

The fire reportedly occurred at around 7 PM when some employees and customers were present at the Jewellery shop named Omm Alankar. Soon, the firefighters were informed about the blaze.

One team of firefighters from the Buxi Bazar fire station immediately reached the spot and managed to douse the inferno after an hour-long operation. But, another fire brigade was pressed into service and water was sprinkled to avoid any re-occurrence of fire mishap.

The timely intervention of the firefighters with the help of the locals controlled the blaze from spreading to other shops or residential area.

While the exact reason behind the fire mishap is yet to be known, the eyewitnesses claimed that the fired occurred due to an electric short-circuit.

Though the exact amount of assets damaged due to the fire is yet to be estimated, it is suspected that Property worth several lakhs of rupees was turned into ashes in the mishap.