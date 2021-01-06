Fire Breaks Out At Green Chilly Fast Food Stall In Bhubaneswar; Property Worth Lakhs Gutted

By WCE 3
Fire Breaks Out At Green Chilly Fast Food Stall In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A fire broke out at one of the stalls of Green Chilly Fast Food near Gopabandhu Square in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday evening.

According to the Manager of the fast food stall, the fire broke out due to leakage of gas from a cylinder. Employees of the fast food stall tried their best to control the fire but they could not.

Later, firefighters rushed to the spot and doused the fire. However, by the time of the arrival of the firefighters, property worth lakhs of rupees had already turned to ashes due to the inferno, informed the Manager.

Fire Breaks Out At Green Chilly Fast Food Stall In Bhubaneswar

As many as 14 employees and some customers, who were present at food stall when the fire mishap took place, run for life, said sources adding that owners of the nearby shops also came out of their shops fearing that the blaze may spread to their shops. However, the timely action of the employees of the Fire Department averted a major mishap, said the sources.

Fire Breaks Out At Green Chilly Fast Food Stall In Bhubaneswar

You might also like
State

Covid 19: Remain alert for coming 2 months, appeals Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

State

Gun Seized From Passenger At Bhubaneswar Airport

State

Religious institutions in Cuttack to reopen from tomorrow

State

IBPS SO Prelims Result 2020 Declared; Check Results Like This

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.