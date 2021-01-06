Fire Breaks Out At Green Chilly Fast Food Stall In Bhubaneswar; Property Worth Lakhs Gutted

Bhubaneswar: A fire broke out at one of the stalls of Green Chilly Fast Food near Gopabandhu Square in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday evening.

According to the Manager of the fast food stall, the fire broke out due to leakage of gas from a cylinder. Employees of the fast food stall tried their best to control the fire but they could not.

Later, firefighters rushed to the spot and doused the fire. However, by the time of the arrival of the firefighters, property worth lakhs of rupees had already turned to ashes due to the inferno, informed the Manager.

As many as 14 employees and some customers, who were present at food stall when the fire mishap took place, run for life, said sources adding that owners of the nearby shops also came out of their shops fearing that the blaze may spread to their shops. However, the timely action of the employees of the Fire Department averted a major mishap, said the sources.