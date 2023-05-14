Fire breaks out at Gramya Bank in Delang

Puri: A fire reportedly took place at the Ghoradia branch of Gramya Bank in Delang area of Odisha’s Puri district this afternoon.

According to sources, while the exact reason behind the fire is yet to be known, it is suspected that a shortcircuit might have caused the inferno.

Important documents said to have been destroyed in the blaze, said sources adding that the bank was closed today as it is Sunday.

On being informed, a team of cops from the Delang Police station and fire fighters from the Delang fire station immediately rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.

Earlier in the day, a massive fire also broke out at the Regional Medical Research Centre’s (RMRC) campus in Bhubaneswar. The blaze took place at the storeroom of the RMRC.

Though no loss of life was reported, different kinds of properties were gutted due to the fire mishap, which is suspected to be occurred due a short circuit.

Four fire tenders rushed to the spot after getting information from the RMRC authorities and doused the blaze.

