Fire breaks out at government quarters in Unit 2 area of Bhubaneswar

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: A fire broke out at government quarters in Unit 2 area of Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar. The fire service personnel have brought the flames under control.

According to sources, the fire reportedly started due to the explosion of firecrackers. The fire is said to have started at 6:30 this morning. The fire service personnel has extinguished the fire.

Fortunately, there is no causalities and extensive damage has been reported due to the fire.

Also Read: Man Rapes Minor In Odisha’s Bhubaneswar And Pays Her Rs. 100!