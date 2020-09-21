Cuttack: A fire broke out at Sadguru COVID hospital in Jagatpur of Cuttack district this afternoon. Fire tenders have reached the spot to douse the flame.

Till the filing of this report, reason behind the fire was not known. However, short circuit is assumed to have caused the inferno.

Cuttack Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani, Chief Fire Officer Sukanta Sethi, Cuttack DCP Prateek Singh, Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) Commissioner Ananya Das Monday have already reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

Efforts to rescue the patients and control the fire is underway, said sources adding that some patients have reportedly lost their senses.

The sources further said that there were around 127 COVID patients at the hospital while more than 20 among them were in the ICU of the COVID hospital when the fire mishap took place.

The patients who were serious are being shifted to other hospitals for further treatment.

“The fire is now under control. All the patients who were in the ICU and were in critical condition already have been shifted to other hospitals. Several ambulances are there and we will shift other patients as well,” said the Chief Fire Officer.

“More than 40 fire personnel are engaged at the spot. We assume that the fire took place due to short circuit. The hospital had the required equipments to control fire. however, we are yet to know whether they were functional or not,” he added.