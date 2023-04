Fire breaks out at café in Cuttack of Odisha

Cuttack: Fire broke out at a Café in Cuttack city of Odisha on Saturday. The said café is situated in the Naya Sadak area of the silver city.

As per reports, fire broke out a few minutes before in the Urbanese Café in Nayasadak area in Cuttak.

After getting information, the fire services officials rushed to the spot and started dousing the flames.

When this report was being written, by that time dousing of the flames by the fire tenders was underway.

Further information awaited.