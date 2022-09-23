Fire breaks out at Bhartia tower in Cuttack of Odisha: Watch

Fire breaks out at Bhartia tower in Cuttack of Odisha: Watch

Cuttack: A fire broke out on Friday evening at the 6th tower of the Bhartia tower in Badambadi area of the silver city in Odisha. The fire has been extinguished by now.

As per reports, a fire accident took place at the Bhartia Tower near Badambadi Bus stand of Cuttack today. The fire broke out at the sixth floor of the tall building. Within no time the fire services department was informed and 3 fire tenders along with the fire-fighters rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

The reason behind the fire accident is yet to be ascertained.

Since the sixth floor was vacant, no much damage happened.

No big loss has been reported due to the fire.

It is to be noted that a fire broke out at a footwear manufacturing factory in the Narela area of the national capital today.

An official informed that they received a call about the fire incident at 8.37 a.m. in the said factory at C 358, Narela Industrial Area, near MSC mall in northern Delhi after which as many as eight fire tenders were immediately pressed into the service.

Watch the Video here