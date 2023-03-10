Fire breaks out at another market complex in Puri

Puri: Hours after the firefighters brought the fire, which occurred at a market complex in Puri, under control after 36 hours’ hard work, an inferno reportedly broke out at another market complex in the Pilgrim City this afternoon.

According to reports, the fire reportedly occurred at the Odisha Handloom showroom in Niladri complex.

While the exact reason behind the fire is yet to be known, it is suspected that the fire occurred following an eclectic shortcircuit.

The fire tenders have reached the spot and are taking all possible measures to douse the fire.

Meanwhile, Puri Superintendent of Police (SP) KV Singh urged people not to believe in rumours. No one was injured in the incident, he informed.

It is to be noted here that a massive fire had broken out at the Laxmi Market Complex near the Marchikot Chhak on Wednesday. Three fire brigades were engaged to douse the inferno.