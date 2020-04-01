Fire breaks out at AG Square vending zone in Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar:  A major fire broke out at the vending zone near AG Square here in Odisha on Wednesday evening.

No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident. However, around 15 shops were gutted in the fire mishap.

The mishap occurred when all the shops in the vending zone were closed  due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, an official said.

On being informed, fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the flame.

