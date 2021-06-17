Fire Breaks Out As Gas Tank Explodes In Bhadrak District Of Odisha, 3 Injured

By WCE 7
Bhadrak: Three people have sustained injuries and as many as seven houses have been gutted in a major fire that broke out as a gas tank exploded in a slum area near Pirahat Puruna Bazaar area under Tihidi tehsil of Bhadrak district in Odisha.

According to reports, a cooking gas cylinder has exploded in which the houses of Pyara Sahaji, Murshid Sahaji, Jhadia Sahaji, Hakimudin Khan, Koushar Saha and Zaira Bibi have been burnt in the fire mishap in which one man and two women have sustained injuries.

On getting the information, the locals immediately reported about the incident to the fire fighters. Although the flame was doused by the local fire fighters but properties worth lakhs have been reduced to ashes.

The Revenue Inspector (RI) of Pirahaat Minaketan Das also arrived at the spot and assessed the damage caused due to the fire mishap.

The locals have demanded financial assistance from government to the families that suffered loss.

