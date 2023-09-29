Fire at garment showroom in Cuttack brought under control

The fire at the garment showroom in Choudhury bazar in Cuttack was brought under control after 4 hours of struggle by the fire fighting teams

Cuttack: The fire at the garment showroom in Choudhury bazar in Cuttack was brought under control after 4 hours of struggle by the fire fighting teams.

The entire garment shop has been reduced to ashes as a major fire broke out at the shop located at Choudhury Bazar this morning.

As per reports, the fire broke out on the ground floor of the shop and later spread to the upper floors. However, no one was injured in the fire mishap.

The reason behind the outbreak of fire was yet to be ascertained.

