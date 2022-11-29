FIR registered against Odisha BJP MLA Kusum Tete

By Subadh Nayak 0
FIR registered against MLA Kusum Tete

Bargarh: An FIR has been registered against Sundergarh MLA Kusum Tete for allegedly assaulting, abusing and obstructing the GST officials during raids yesterday.

According to Bargarh SP Smith Parmar, the FIR has been registered at Paikmal police station against the BJP MLA based on the complaint lodged by the GST officials.

It is to be noted here that a team of GST officials – Jharsuguda State Tax Officer (CT and GST Enforcement Unit) Ashish Kumar Dash, Additional State Tax Officer (CT and GST, Circle-1, Sambalpur) Sushanta Patel and Assistant State Tax Officer (Jharsuguda Circle) Sujata Mohanty – reached the house of one Gobardhan Agarwal at Paikmal to conduct a raid on Sunday.

However, Tete along with her supporters reportedly obstructed the GST officials and forcefully took away the documents the team had seized during the search.

